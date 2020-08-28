Dietetics, packaging grads start ready-to-drink mocktail company

Brenna Ferguson, of St. Louis, who works at a domestic violence shelter and also as a photographer, loves the Mock Mule flavor. “It is tasty, refreshing and a great conversation starter,” she said. “The design of the cans is what stood out to me the most.”

Ferguson drinks the mocktails three or four times a week as a refreshing treat. “I would recommend KUL MOCKS to anyone in recovery, expecting, underage or looking for healthier options,” she added. “I love how the brand is geared toward any and all demographics, and honestly who doesn’t appreciate a healthier option.

“As a person in recovery, I enjoy having this option rather than always being forced to drink water, soda or tea at any social gatherings. This drink not only helps me share my testimony but gives me the confidence in doing so, and for that I am very grateful,” Ferguson said.

A mix of skills, passion

Danielle, who grew up in Durand, has always been interested in health and wellness. She chose dietetics after learning about the program and its robust field experience opportunities compared to other universities.