Discover Wisconsin's 'Best Of' episodes to feature Menomonie

In part two, the Discover Wisconsin crew shines the spotlight on New Richmond, Beloit, Richland Center, Stoughton, Merrimac, the Oneida Nation, Old World Wisconsin, Dodge County and the Sauk Prairie Riverway. This episode also goes behind-the-scenes of Discover Wisconsin’s popular “Wisconsin Military Tributes” episode, which featured The Highground in Neillsville, Camp Douglas as well as the Military Veterans Museum & Education Center and EAA in Oshkosh.

The “Best of Season 33: Part 1 and 2” is a unique experience for viewers as they get to hear straight from the production crew as to what it was like to shoot these iconic episodes. Plus, viewers get to hear from the crew on why they love working with Discover Wisconsin and how their passion, knowledge, and appreciation for the state have grown.

“In a way you feel like you’re kind of an ambassador to the state of Wisconsin when you work on this show,” said Eric Paulsen, co-host of Discover Wisconsin. “You get to explore every nook and cranny of the state, you get to meet so many great people, you get to hear so many stories, and you get to share them with the world.”

“(Discover Wisconsin) is just a fun legacy to be a part of, and we have the best crew in the world,” said Jessica Murphy, series producer for Discover Wisconsin.