Encouraged by a Menomonie High School player, an Oaklawn Elementary student makes a diving catch Friday morning during a complimentary youth football outreach camp hosted by the Green Bay Packers. Around 300 youngsters took part in the 45-minute program aimed at tackling childhood obesity. Packers football outreach specialist Ryan Fencl assisted with the camp, along with Packers alumnus and player/alumni specialist Tony Fisher. Coordinated in conjunction with the NFL Play 60 program, boys and girls tested their football skills in various drills and obstacle courses that included a relay race, kicking a ball, throwing a pass, leaping for a catch, and diving for a touchdown.
The NFL PLAY 60 campaign is designed to tackle childhood obesity by getting kids active through in-school, after-school and team-based programs.
YOUTH FOOTBALL OUTREACH CAMP INFO:
Who: Approximately 300 students, Packers football outreach specialist Ryan Fencl and Packers alumnus and player/alumni specialist Tony Fisher.
What: Participating in a Youth Football Outreach Camp at Oaklawn Elementary School in Menomonie, Wis.
