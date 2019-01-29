A suspected DNA match in a 2004 Menomonie sexual assault led to charges against a Kendall, Wis., man filed in Dunn County Monday.
Joseph G. Daley IV, 41, of 117 Waffle St., Kendall, was charged with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim.
On March 27, 2004 a woman said she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at the bar Off Broadway in Menomonie, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told a Menomonie police officer she had had several drinks at another bar, and someone bought her a drink at Off Broadway that “tasted funny.” The woman said her next memory was being sexually assaulted in the bar’s restroom; she yelled for the person to stop and ran from the restroom, according to the complaint.
A sexual assault examination kit found semen inside the woman’s body; the DNA of the unknown man was uploaded into the National DNA Indexing System.
On Jan. 11, a database hit was reported to the Menomonie Police Department, indicating Daley’s profile was linked to a suspected profile in the indexing system, matching the semen in the woman’s 2004 sexual assault examination kit.
A Dunn County Judge signed a search warrant for Daley’s DNA on Jan. 22, and a detective obtained a DNA swab from Daley in Tomah that day.
The detective mailed Daley’s DNA swabs to the Wisconsin state crime lab for confirmation on Thursday, according to the complaint.