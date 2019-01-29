Try 1 month for 99¢

A suspected DNA match in a 2004 Menomonie sexual assault led to charges against a Kendall, Wis., man filed in Dunn County Monday.

Joseph G. Daley IV, 41, of 117 Waffle St., Kendall, was charged with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim.

On March 27, 2004 a woman said she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at the bar Off Broadway in Menomonie, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told a Menomonie police officer she had had several drinks at another bar, and someone bought her a drink at Off Broadway that “tasted funny.” The woman said her next memory was being sexually assaulted in the bar’s restroom; she yelled for the person to stop and ran from the restroom, according to the complaint.

A sexual assault examination kit found semen inside the woman’s body; the DNA of the unknown man was uploaded into the National DNA Indexing System.

On Jan. 11, a database hit was reported to the Menomonie Police Department, indicating Daley’s profile was linked to a suspected profile in the indexing system, matching the semen in the woman’s 2004 sexual assault examination kit.

A Dunn County Judge signed a search warrant for Daley’s DNA on Jan. 22, and a detective obtained a DNA swab from Daley in Tomah that day.

The detective mailed Daley’s DNA swabs to the Wisconsin state crime lab for confirmation on Thursday, according to the complaint.

Dunn County News editor

Sarah Seifert edits and reports for the Dunn County News. Contact her with tips or story ideas at 715-450-1557 or at editor@dunnconnect.com.