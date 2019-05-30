The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Free Fun Weekend is June 1-2, this Saturday and Sunday.
On those days, Wisconsin residents and visitors can fish for free, hike or bike state trails for free, enjoy free admission to state parks and forests and ride public ATV trails for free.
"Wisconsin is a beautiful playground, especially in summer," said DNR Secretary-Designee Preston Cole. "Not many states can boast the array of natural recreation opportunities we have here. Fun Free Weekend is the perfect time to enjoy our state parks, forests and trails. I urge you to get out and explore, you might just like it."
On Free Fun Weekend, June 1-2, 2019:
- No fishing license is needed to fish any waters. This includes inland trout and Great Lakes trout and salmon fishing, which normally would require a trout stamp in addition to a license. Fishing rules such as limits on the size and species of fish that can be kept do apply, however.
- All state trail pass fees on all DNR-owned state trails are waived and cooperatively-run state trails also may waive fees.
- All state park vehicle admission sticker fees on all DNR-owned properties are waived.
- ATV registration and trail pass fees are waived.
- Free fishing equipment is available for loan at more than 50 state parks, DNR offices, and partner organizations, and free fishing clinics are scheduled at many state parks and popular waters, including Harrington Beach and High Cliff state parks and the Northern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest.
In addition, on Saturday, the Friends of the Pike Lake Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest are holding Discovery Day with geocaching, archery, t-shirt painting, a wildlife show, kayak demos, telescope viewing, fishing and hiking. This event concludes with a grand opening ceremony and dedication of the new outdoor amphitheater featuring live music and guest speakers. The Red Cedar State Trail will host a Trail Day in honor of National Trails Day at the Menomonie Depot Visitor Center located at the trailhead adjacent to Riverside Park with bike safety checks, helmet safety demonstrations, arts and crafts and more.
Free Fun Weekend is also a terrific opportunity to participate in Wisconsin State Parks' OutWiGo initiative, promoting good health through the great outdoors. Be sure to tag your Free Fun Weekend photos with #OutWiGo.
More information about free fun weekend in Wisconsin's outdoors is available on the DNR website. Visit dnr.wi.gov and search "free fun."
