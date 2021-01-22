DNR seeks nominations for 2020 Hunter Ethics award

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for its annual Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award. Nominees are selected based on exceptional moral actions and character while out in the field. The deadline to submit a nomination is Feb. 19, 2021.

Established in 1997, the Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award recognizes a hunter whose action is symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage. This honor represents an outdoor tradition enjoyed responsibly, respectfully and safely.

“Ethical behavior demonstrates the moral character of the hunting public and illustrates how people can assist one another while recreating together in the outdoors,” said Casey Krueger, DNR Chief Conservation Warden.

Any hunter or non-hunter can nominate a licensed Wisconsin hunter for the Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award for their actions during the 2020 calendar year. Although many nominations result from gun deer season, ethical actions can occur during a squirrel hunt, turkey hunt, waterfowl hunt or other Wisconsin hunting season.