The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is interested to learn where state environmental officials should focus efforts over the next three years to protect surface water quality in Wisconsin. State officials are seeking public comment on a draft list of five water quality standards topics related to the protection of public health, recreation, fish, and other aquatic communities within the state's waterbodies.
The DNR is proposing revision to some existing standards because of new information about levels of exposure to certain contaminants and to reflect changes in federal regulations or recommendations. They are also considering developing standards for emerging contaminants that may need to be monitored and controlled to protect people and the environment.
Information on the process is available on the DNR website. Stakeholders are invited to comment on the draft priority list until Oct. 5.
