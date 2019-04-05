On Monday, April 8, starting at 7 p.m. in each county of the state, people can give input on proposed rule changes and advisory questions relating to Wisconsin conservation and fish and wildlife management.
The Dunn County meeting is at the Dunn County Fish and Game Building, 1600 Pine Ave., Menomonie.
This year’s Spring Hearings will offer additional opportunity for the public to weigh in. The DNR and WCC will provide an online option for input for those people who aren’t able to attend a hearing in person or for those who’d rather provide input at the hearing using their smartphone.
The online version of the Spring Hearing questionnaire will be posted on the Spring Hearing website (dnr.wi.gov search keywords “spring hearings”).
The input form will go live at 7 p.m., April 8 and remain open until 7 p.m., April 11.
The Spring Hearing input process allows the public the opportunity to comment and register their support or opposition to DNR proposed rule changes as well as Congress proposals that could someday become the rules that regulate fishing, hunting, trapping and other outdoor recreation activities in Wisconsin.
This year the DNR will be presenting 49 proposed rule change questions for input.
Citizens may also submit ideas to address conservation needs or concerns they observe through the WCC resolution process and vote for WCC delegates to represent them on the Conservation Congress.
However, providing input on resolutions or participating in the WCC election will still require in-person participation.
People interested in attending the hearings are encouraged to review the questionnaire online prior to the April 8 hearings and should arrive at the hearing location early to register before the hearings begin at 7 p.m.
