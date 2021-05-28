DNR wardens to share Military Ridge trail, others Memorial Day Weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ conservation wardens and park staff will join the public finding their adventure along the Military Ridge State Trail this Memorial Day weekend.

The 40-mile Military Ridge State Trail, in Iowa and Dane counties, connects Dodgeville and Madison by way of an 1855 military route between Verona and Dodgeville. The trail runs along the southern borders of Governor Dodge and Blue Mound state parks passing by agricultural lands, woods, wetlands and prairies.

Those out recreating on Memorial Day weekend along Wisconsin state trails will likely see DNR staff including Conservation Warden Jake Donar, who will be checking trail passes, sharing safety tips and answering rider questions.

“Safety is an important part of the fun. Always remember that some of our trails have mixed uses,” Donar said. “A rider may come upon walkers or joggers, which means watching your speed and being aware of trail etiquette.”

A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding or in-line skating on certain trails. Trail passes are not required for those who walk, jog or hike. An annual pass is $25 and a daily pass is $5. Signs are posted at trailheads on the trails that require a pass.