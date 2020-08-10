Do your part to keep Dunn safe, open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As representatives of the Dunn County Community Recovery Team, we are writing to request that community members join us in doing everything possible to keep Dunn County safe and healthy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact western Wisconsin.

We have been meeting throughout the summer to discuss actions that each of our organizations and institutions are taking to keep our employees and students safe and ensure that we remain open.

Now the Dunn County Community Recovery Team is pleased to announce a marketing campaign intended to encourage businesses and other community entities to join the effort to engage in safe and responsible practices.

The title of the campaign is “Do Your Part … Keep Dunn County Open” and signs will be appearing at all supporting businesses and organizations.

The intent of the campaign is to demonstrate the importance of everyone doing their part to keep our community members safe and healthy.

The three main messages of the campaign are “Wash Up,” “Back Up” and “Mask Up,” reinforcing the practices of frequent hand washing, maintaining proper social distancing and wearing a mask when in public.