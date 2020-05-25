Doe hit by vehicle gives birth to 3 fawns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A pregnant doe gave birth to three fawns after being struck and killed by a vehicle, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred on Highway 25 south of Wheeler last Friday night.

The woman driving the vehicle went to a near-by home with the fawns, authorities said. The individuals wrapped the fawns in towels and contacted law enforcement. The home owner provided bottles for feeding to law enforcement.

The fawns were cared for at the sheriff's office over night and were later transported to Wildlife and Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax.

