Doe hit by vehicle gives birth to 3 fawns
0 comments

Doe hit by vehicle gives birth to 3 fawns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A pregnant doe gave birth to three fawns after being struck and killed by a vehicle, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

Dunn County Sheriff's Office 3 fawns

The three fawns were cared for over night at the sheriff's office before being transported to Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax.

The incident occurred on Highway 25 south of Wheeler last Friday night.

The woman driving the vehicle went to a near-by home with the fawns, authorities said. The individuals wrapped the fawns in towels and contacted law enforcement. The home owner provided bottles for feeding to law enforcement.

The fawns were cared for at the sheriff's office over night and were later transported to Wildlife and Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News