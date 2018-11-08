Try 1 month for 99¢
A poster in the window of the Chippewa Falls Main Street office in Chippewa Falls to show support for the deceased Girl Scouts and mother.

The community can now donate to a benefit account for the victims and families of the Chippewa Falls Girl Scout Troop 3055 who were killed Saturday, Nov. 3 in Lake Hallie.

The account was opened by CCFBank and the Helpful Hearts Foundation.

Monetary donations can be dropped off at the following CCFBank locations in the Chippewa Valley:

  • 2727 Commercial Boulevard, Lake Hallie
  • 219 Fairfax Street, Altoona
  • 2125 Cameron Street, Eau Claire

CCFBank will match the total of all donations in the Chippewa Falls Girl Scout Troop 3055 Benefit Fund up to $5,000.

The Helpful Hearts Foundation was established in 2013 and has helped more than 30 families in the Chippewa Valley area with cremation and funeral expenses. 

Donations to the Benefit Fund can be deposited at any CCFBank location in northwest Wisconsin. Visit www.ccf.us for a list of more locations.

The Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation has also established a Go Fund Me page to help the victims. Donations can be made online: https://bit.ly/2JQtpcG

