The OCD Foundation is collecting donations for its Big Bulging Baskets charity event.
Big Bulging Baskets provides baskets full of essential items to families in Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. Along with Thanksgiving dinner, the event looks to provide everyday household items such as toiletries, non-perishable food items, kitchenware, cleaning supplies, furniture and other items to more than 100 families.
Donations are being collected until Monday. Baskets will begin being delivered on Monday at 8 a.m. and conclude on Tuesday.
Drop-off locations in Menomonie are Dick's Fresh Market, The Duke & Dagger, Keyes Chevrolet, Marion's Legacy and the Menomonie Food Co-op. Monetary donations can be done by visiting myocd.org/donate.
Votuneers wishing to pick up donations, package baskets or deliver baskets to nominated families can contact Travis Moessner by email at travis@myocd.org or by calling toll-free 833-696-2399.
If you would like to nominate a family to receive a basket, or would like more information visit www.myocd.org/bbb.
