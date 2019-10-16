The United Way of Dunn County is offering free winter clothing to those in need at a Winter Wear Open House Nov. 6 from 4-7 p.m..
The open house is located at Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Ave. W., in the former bank site at the front of the store. The new location is possible through a partnership with Marketplace Foods.
All items available will be new or gently used. All family members needing winter clothing must be present to receive winter wear. Items will be available for all ages while supplies last.
Refreshments will be served, and volunteer helpers will be available to help guests find items.
“This is great opportunity for those in our community to get winter wear that they need,” said Ashley DeMuth, executive director of the United Way of Dunn County. “No one should be cold this winter or not have proper clothing for the elements. Through this partnership with Marketplace Foods, we are in a larger space than past events at our C-3 Center.” Last year the event brought in nearly 250 people who were outfitted with free winter wear.
Donations of winter clothing are needed. To donate drop items by the Nov. 4 at the C3 Center, 1620 Stout Road, or the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road or at the customer service desk at Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Ave. Items most in need are snow pants and boots but all winter clothing will be accepted.
The United Way of Dunn County C-3 Center provides furniture, bedding, housewares, hygiene items, clothing and more for free.This program is intended to make homes and their lives better by allowing individuals and families to utilize their financial resources for basic needs such as food, housing, medications, childcare and more. The center is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and one Saturday per month.
United Way of Dunn County is in its campaign fundraising now. Money contributed supports more than a dozen county-wide programs, providing much needed assistance to individuals and families, with an annual impact of over $500,000. To donate visit www.uwaydunn.org.
“By donating to United Way of Dunn County, you are building our community,” Kris Quandt, United Way of Dunn County Board President said. “The money stays in our community and helps with basic needs and life enrichment programs.”
United Way of Dunn County unites people and resources to build a stronger community through improved health, education and financial stability creating lasting, positive change.
