The C-3 Center, located at 1620 Stout Road in Menomonie, is accepting gently used and new coats, hats, gloves, boots and snow pants for all ages for its upcoming Winter Wear Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. Items can be accepted up at the center until the day before the free event.
All are invited to attend and choose from outdoor winter garments while supplies last. Call 715-231-3066 for information.
