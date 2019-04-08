The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants Dunn County residents’ opinions on improvements to the Wilson Creek Bridge on Highway 12 from Baldwin to Menomonie.
The DOT will hold a public meeting 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at the Knapp Town Hall, 111 Oak St., Knapp.
The project involves replacing the Wilson Creek Bridge, about 1/2-mile west of County Highway Q, according to a DOT news release Monday. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024, but the bridge could be built as early as 2021.
At the meeting, the DOT will inform local residents about the purpose and need for improving the bridge, and gather input on the proposed improvements.
Traffic will be detoured while the bridge is being built, according to the news release.
The detour route is planned to be 14 miles in length, using Highways 128, 25 and Interstate 94.
The DOT encourages adjacent property owners to attend the April 23 meeting.
Citizens who are hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the DOT at least three working days before the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay system (dialing 711).
