DOT seeks input on Dunn bridge replacements
0 comments

DOT seeks input on Dunn bridge replacements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Residents are invited to weigh in – at a distance – on the Wisconsin DOT’s plans to replace bridges on Hwy. 79.

The DOT plans to replace bridges on Coon and Clack creeks – both built in 1936.

The bridges are comprised of steel girders and concrete decks supported by timber-pile piers and abutments. According to the DOT, the structures have deteriorated and are at the end of their service lives.

The project would:

• Remove and replace each structure.

• Replace roadway approach pavement to raise the profile of the road.

• Replace guardrail, signage and road markings.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the DOT is moving public sessions about the projects online.

The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.

You can find the information at the DOT site listed under Wis 79 in Dunn County .

You may provide comments by Aug. 12 by contacting:

• Email: tyler.rongstad@dot.wi.gov

• Mail: Tyler Rongstad

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

718 W. Clairemont Ave.

Eau Claire, WI 54701

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stout professor co-authors text
News

Stout professor co-authors text

University of Wisconsin-Stout Associate Professor Deanna Schultz uses a copy of the textbook “The History and Growth of Career and Technical E…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News