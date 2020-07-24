DOT seeks input on Dunn bridge replacements

Residents are invited to weigh in – at a distance – on the Wisconsin DOT’s plans to replace bridges on Hwy. 79.
The DOT plans to replace bridges on Coon and Clack creeks – both built in 1936.
The bridges are comprised of steel girders and concrete decks supported by timber-pile piers and abutments. According to the DOT, the structures have deteriorated and are at the end of their service lives.
The project would:
• Remove and replace each structure.
• Replace roadway approach pavement to raise the profile of the road.
• Replace guardrail, signage and road markings.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the DOT is moving public sessions about the projects online.
The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.
You can find the information at the DOT site listed under Wis 79 in Dunn County .
You may provide comments by Aug. 12 by contacting:
• Email: tyler.rongstad@dot.wi.gov
• Mail: Tyler Rongstad
Wisconsin Department of Transportation
718 W. Clairemont Ave.
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!