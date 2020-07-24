DOT seeks input on Dunn bridge replacements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents are invited to weigh in – at a distance – on the Wisconsin DOT’s plans to replace bridges on Hwy. 79.

The DOT plans to replace bridges on Coon and Clack creeks – both built in 1936.

The bridges are comprised of steel girders and concrete decks supported by timber-pile piers and abutments. According to the DOT, the structures have deteriorated and are at the end of their service lives.

The project would:

• Remove and replace each structure.

• Replace roadway approach pavement to raise the profile of the road.

• Replace guardrail, signage and road markings.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the DOT is moving public sessions about the projects online.

The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.

You can find the information at the DOT site listed under Wis 79 in Dunn County .