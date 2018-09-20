A unique project is in the works that aims to help local employers attract new workers to the Menomonie area — and give them a boost toward making it their home.
On Monday night, the city council was introduced to Home Sweet Menomonie, a program that would provide down-payment assistance toward the purchase of a single-family home. They voted to support the project and to contribute available funds to be determined by city administration and approved at a future date.
Representing the Greater Menomonie Development Corp. as board vice president, Dan Ostermann said that like many communities, housing issues, finding and retaining qualified labor go hand in hand.
"We've got industries that have incentives to locate in our state, our region, our counties or cities through federal, state and local assistance programs," he said. "We even have tax credits for these employers that reach certain employment levels. But what are we really doing to encourage the employment ... to encourage these individuals to become imbedded in our community?"
He pointed out that many who work in and around the city commute here from other places in the region like Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and even Hudson.
"What do we get? Maybe a little pay-at-the-pump gas ... an occasional lunch here as far as commerce goes," Ostermann said. "They're not here making improvements to their homes, engaging their families in our K-12 system, and putting their roots down and really becoming engaged in this community."
Welcome home
Studying the issue, Osterman, senior vice president for BMO Harris Bank, and Dunn County Economic Development Executive Director Eric Turner came up with a different kind of approach to help local employers recruit employees and encourage those workers to buy homes in the city. The result was Home Sweet Menomonie, founded as a public, private, and nonprofit collaboration.
Businesses, industries, medical service providers, and educational institutions that choose to participate represent the private sector of the equation by making a tax-deductible donation to a fund overseen by the nonprofit Community Foundation of Dunn County.
The Menomonie School District, Ostermann said, is particularly excited to take part: "They view it to be a direct investment in who they are. This is more housing, more employees, more K-12 students in their system, which they desperately need. You all know we're on a population decline as it relates to students ... this would help promote that in our community."
The public portion of the Home Sweet Menomonie partnership involves the city and Greater Menomonie Economic Development Corporation contributing to the pool of funds.
A recent survey entitled the "Soul of the Community Report," the factors that lead to a skilled workforce to be content in a particular place include "welcomeness, social offerings and community aesthetics. Salary, job title, weather and corporate structure are far less important."
According to Georgina Tegart, executive director of the Community Foundation, "That made it clear to us ... that the meaningful economic and workforce development must include rooting skilled employees within the local community — and assisting them to purchase a home is an important step in the rooting process."
How it works
Ostermann said that under Home Sweet Menomonie, an employee of a participating employer would complete a very brief application for a loan of up to $10,000 to use as a down payment to purchase a home in the city. But unlike other revolving loan funds, no committee will review the application.
The concept instead is to have the primary lender and its mortgage department run the applicant through the approval process. Pointing out that financing a home has changed since the recession, Ostermann said, "We'll leave that to the professionals."
If basic conditions are met and the employee is approved for a loan, the bank will provide a commitment letter to the city and the applicant can close on the purchase of the home within 90 days.
The interest-free loans would be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the repayment schedule of between five and 10 years would be flexible with the possibility that the final year of payment could be forgiven.
Alderman Ryland Erdman wondered if an applicant would need to live outside Menomonie to qualify for a loan.
Ostermann said that among the program's primary goals is to promote local home ownership: "Because we're expecting the city of Menomonie to be a participant in this and help us — and given the city limits, easier for us to manage — the zoning is such to where we feel it's going to be a better, more quantitative return on each investment."
Depending on the program's success, the program could be expanded to include all of Dunn County, he added.
"The recession spurred the movement of young people to big cities, particularly those from rural America," Osterman noted. "This down-payment assistance program intends to reverse that trend for Menomonie. Rather than just offering incentives to employers, we are giving to the workers, one by one."
Home Sweet Menomonie is proposed to launch on Jan. 1, 2019. "We have a lot of employers who want to get in on this," Ostermann said.
Turner said, "This would benefit the city, and more importantly, the employees and businesses that would put their roots down in and strengthen their ties to Menomonie. Home Sweet Menomonie is the nexus of community and economic development in the city."
