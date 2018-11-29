A Menomonie coffeeshop will host a community benefit to support local family farms on Friday, Dec. 7.
Benefit for the Bounty is a new initiative to support to Menomonie and Hay River area family farms. The Dec. 7 benefit at Raw Deal, 603 Broadway St. S, Menomonie from 5 - 8 p.m. will support Winnowburrow Farm.
This event is free and open to the public.
There will be live music and a silent auction featuring handmade gifts by local artisans and locally-produced farm goods. Musicians Simone Perrin, Bob DK and Chicken Feet Revival are slated to perform.
Speakers include veteran CSA farmers Patty Wright and Mike Racette from Spring Hill Community Farm of Prairie Farm, Wis. They will elaborate on the importance of strong community ties for strengthened rural economies.
Donations are welcomed and appreciated.
All 2018 proceeds will go to Winnowburrow Farm near Wheeler to aid in the purchase of local land so Winnowburrow can build its business and continue to serve the community by sustainably growing culinary herbs, rare and endangered heirloom produce and beautiful cut flowers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.