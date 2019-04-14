A downtown Menomonie shop is hosting a trunk show Saturday, April 13, and is donating part of the proceeds to domestic abuse nonprofit The Bridge To Hope.
Mood Boutique, 230 Main St. E, which opened in late 2017, decided to host the Unique Boutique Trunk Show to benefit the community and encourage entrepreneurship, said boutique inventory manager Beth Arvold.
The show will showcase 14 local vendors, with products ranging from health, jewelry, beauty, art and photography, Arvold said.
“It’s kind of a wide variety, so it should be of interest to a lot of different people, and it’s indoors, so we don’t have to worry about the weather,” Arvold said.
The Bridge to Hope will also host a booth at the trunk show with information for the public. People can also donate directly to the nonprofit at the show.
The Bridge to Hope is a shelter and support nonprofit for those affected by domestic violence or sexual assault.
Mood will donate 10 percent of the total sales of that day to the Bridge to Hope, and for each article of clothing purchased, Mood will donate an article of clothing.
“We wanted to promote small businesses and to support a really good local organization,” Arvold said.
The Trunk Show is free to attend and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.