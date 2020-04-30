Downtown Menomonie Inc. starts small business grant, invests $15,000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Downtown Menomonie is a non-profit, charitable organization that works together with downtown property owners and business owners to build a strong and vibrant downtown commercial district. We recognize that small businesses are the heart of downtown; and they thrive with ongoing resources for networking and support. The organization is made up of one paid staff member and fourteen volunteer board members.

"Downtown Menomonie Inc. continues to serve the business owners within the City of Menomonie’s Business Improvement District (BID)," past president Derek Trainor said. "Even though we can no longer hold our events due to the COVID-19 quarantine, a grant program is one way we can still make an impact. We are here to help and will be until this difficult time has passed.”

The board of directors has elected to allocate $15,000 from the operating budget to a small business relief grant for the downtown BID. In addition, Downtown Menomonie is seeking donations to our COVID-19 Relief Grant Fund. With the initial investment of $15,000 the organization is off to a good start. However, there are more than 50 small businesses within the downtown district, most of which are under mandatory shutdown or partial shutdown and need financial assistance.