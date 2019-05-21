Downtown Menomonie, Inc. has been designated as an affiliate Main Street America program by the National Main Street Center.
The National Main Street Center and its partners recently announced the 288 nationally recognized Main Street America affiliate programs for 2019.
Certain Main Street programs are honored for their commitment to creating positive change in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach, a framework for revitalization and economic development, according to a Downtown Menomonie news release.
“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s 288 Main Street America affiliate programs,” said National Main Street Center President and CEO of the National Main Street Center Patrice Frey. “These communities should be proud of their hard work to advance strong local economies, leverage local leadership, and improve quality of life in their communities.”
In 2018, Main Street America programs generated $4.93 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 5,310 net new businesses, generated 25,301 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,146 historic buildings and clocked 2.2 million volunteer hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.