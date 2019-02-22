With about 2,000 students and more than 360 employers expected, the UW-Stout Spring Career Conference at the Sports and Fitness Center won’t lack for traffic.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 26-27, also won’t lack for substance. Companies will be looking for full-time employees among spring graduates as well as interns through the university’s Cooperative Education Program.
The list of employers includes close to 70 companies recruiting at UW-Stout for the first time, such as GE Healthcare, Aimbridge Hospitality, Graphic Packaging International, Archer Daniels Midland, Exact Sciences, Mars Inc., Progressive Insurance and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.
“We are seeing a great turnout of new employers to campus this spring. Many of our companies are looking to fill multiple positions and indicating interest across all of our career clusters,” said Bryan Barts, director of Career Services at UW-Stout.
About 100 of the companies are expected to hold on-campus interviews.
The first day of the event will highlight engineering, technology, science, print and the packaging industries. The second day will focus on hospitality, business, construction, retail and education fields.
The spring and fall conferences are coordinated by Career Services. The executive team for each conference is made up of students. Overall, about 100 students volunteer in various capacities to help make the conference possible.
Career Services also hosted Prep Week events Feb. 18-22 with sessions on interviewing, resume writing, portfolio reviews and how to handle multiple job offers.
