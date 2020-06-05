Dr. James Walker to continue helping people through medicine, even as he retires after 44 years with Mayo Clinic Health System

The story of Paul Carlson — an American medical doctor who did missionary work in the Congo until he was kidnapped and killed by rebel insurgents in 1964 — motivated Dr. Walker to enter family medicine and work to help an area in need in the same way.

“I was at a conference a couple years ago and they talked about ‘what is your why?’ ” Dr. Walker said. “I decided my why is providing care for people physically and spiritually. Even when I’m retired, I want to be able to continue to work in that area.”

Dr. Walker cites the relationships built with his patients as his most fulfilling reward, saying he’s been “very, very privileged” people have allowed him to be part of their families.

“That’s been really evident to me over these last few weeks as I’ve been finishing up my practicing and saying goodbye to my patients,” Dr. Walker said of the importance of the relationships. “A lot of them I’ve been taking care of for three or four decades so they’re not just my patients, they’re my friends.”

Obstetrics has always been a love of Dr. Walker. He has delivered more than 2,000 babies and said getting the chance to be a part of the lives of so many children and their families.