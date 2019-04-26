Prevea Health announces family medicine physician, Michael Braunsky, DO, is now seeing patients at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center, 1125 N. Broadway, Suite 3, Menomonie.
Braunsky provides care for people of all ages in all stages of life, including:
- Routine care for children, adults and elderly
- Preventive medicine and health maintenance
- Contraception
- Minor skin and nail procedures
- Joint injections and aspirations
- Osteopathic manipulative treatment
- Prolotherapy
Braunsky graduated medical school at Des Moines University in Iowa, and completed residency at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Eau Claire.
He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Braunsky has been a part of the Prevea family since 2017 at Prevea Urgent Care locations in Chippewa Falls and Altoona.
“As a family medicine physician, I provide care from early life through end of life. Each patient is unique to me and has a different set of life experiences, values and beliefs," Braunsky said.
Appointments with Braunsky and Kristin Rubenzer, APNP, FNP-BC can be made by calling (715) 309-4451.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.