Menomonie Theater Guild extends an invitation to be thrilled by its production of the first official stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel, “Dracula”, written by John L Balderston and Hamilton Deane, in October.
The beautiful Lucy is plagued by a mysterious illness shortly after Count Dracula moves to a neighboring abbey. Her father, Dr. Seward, Johnathan Harker, and Abraham Van Helsing work together to try to save her. Is there any hope?
The cast will bring the story to life in October, just in time for a good scare before Halloween. Will you sweat, turn pale, experience a racing heartbeat — or even let out a scream as you enjoy this retelling of the classic story? Come find out.
The cast features Erik Evensen as Dracula, Nan Becker as the maid, Nick Feeney as Johnathan Harker, Bill Johnson as Dr. Seward, Todd Williams as Van Helsing, Kevin Drzakowski as Renfield, Kory Stuemke as the attendant, and finally, Kadi McClain as Lucy.
Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. East, Menomonie) is the setting for the scary tale. Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. will take place on Friday, Oct. 12 and 19; Saturday, Oct. 13 and 20 along with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Oct. 14 and 21.
Tickets are $15/adults and $13/student, senior, military, available online at menomonietheaterguild.org, by phone at 715-231-PLAY (7529), or Menomonie Theater Guild box office (502 West Second St. (Tuesday-Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.)
