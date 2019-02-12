A driver suffered minor injuries after a chunk of ice and snow dislodged from a truck roof and pierced the windshield of a car in Dunn County Monday.
At about 4:25 p.m. the Dunn County Sheriff's Office found a damaged 1998 Buick on County Highway B, north of 730th Avenue in the town of Tainter, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said Tuesday.
The Buick's driver was traveling southbound when the ice chunk hit the Buick's windshield.
The ice chunk traveled all the way to the back of the Buick, dumping snow inside the car's rear window, Bygd said.
The Sheriff's Office urged drivers to slow down and clean off vehicles before traveling.
"In this case the driver sustained only minor injuries but it could have easily ended much worse," Bygd said.
