Dunn County will most likely not pose a tax levy referendum question on the April ballot.
The referendum — which would have to be approved by the county board first — would ask Dunn County residents for permission to exceed tax levy limits.
The county’s 2019 budget is balanced, but the $21.6 million property tax levy for 2019 is already at the maximum amount allowed by the state. County manager Paul Miller warned the board in November that the costs of providing services are rising, while revenues are flat or declining.
The county cannot sustain all its programs and the level of service it has provided into 2020 — unless revenues increase or costs “come down substantially,” Miller said at a November county board meeting.
During those budget discussions, a board member proposed a solution: Go to Dunn County voters and ask if the county can increase its levy limit to make up for budget shortfalls, Miller said at Wednesday’s meeting.
The county’s corporation counsel Nicholas Lange investigated. His answer: Holding a referendum in 2019 would cost-prohibitive.
Miller agreed on Wednesday: “This year in 2019 … it probably would not be a wise thing to try to do.”
However, a tax levy referendum in 2020 is not off the table, Miller said.
A referendum in 2019 would be difficult, Miller said, because referenda in odd-numbered years could require a special election — resulting in the county bearing the cost.
Another difficulty: The referendum language would have to specify the increase the county is requesting — and that number, based on an increase in equalized value due to net new construction, wouldn’t be available until mid-August.
To keep costs down, the referendum question would need to be added to an existing election, Lange said in a letter.
“That means the possibility of a February or April, or even August piggyback is out the window,” Miller said Wednesday. “We can only really do it as part of a general election in November.”
If the county board were to pursue a tax levy referendum in November 2020, the county would most likely need to prepare two budgets — one including a new tax levy, one for if the referendum would fail — in time for its budget hearing in November, Miller said.
“In 2020, possibly. A lot of it depends on how much work we want to do. (It) should be borne in mind that one doesn’t simply put it on the ballot and expect our constituents, the citizens of Dunn County, to approve it,” Miller said. “There has to be an informational campaign that explains what’s being asked for, why it’s being asked for, how much is being asked for, what will be done with the money, how long will it be done, will it be applied to general operations and will it be applied to specific departments, specific services or specific programs.”
