Dunn County announces updated gathering guidelines

The Dunn County Health Department is announcing new updates to the COVID-19 gathering guidelines.

The Dunn County Health Department is recommending mass gathering sizes of not more than 100 individuals indoors and 250 individuals outdoors. “Mass gathering” is any planned or spontaneous, public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together 100 or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time.

Consider the following when hosting a gathering of any size:

Follow the CDC COVID-19 guidance for unvaccinated people.

Give people room to spread out and maintain physical distance.

Keep a list of people attending for contact tracing.

Encourage people to stay home if they are sick.

Research has shown that COVID-19 is a largely vaccine-preventable disease. Everyone 12 years or older is strongly encouraged to get the vaccine. Check out this website to find out where to get a free COVID-19 Vaccine in Dunn County.