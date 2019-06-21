The Wisconsin Depart of Justice awarded the Dunn County Justice Collaborating Council (CJCC) with $20,000 grant for Crisis Intervention Team training for area law enforcement and correctional officers.
The funds will be used to enhance Dunn County CJCC’s existing partnership with Eau Claire Police Department to expand the number of training slots available to Dunn County based law enforcement agencies to participate in regional Chippewa Valley CIT training in September.
Training funds will be used to support CIT training for the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Jail, City of Menomonie Police Department, Village of Elk Mound Police Department, Village of Colfax Police Department, the Village of Boyceville Police Department and the University of Wisconsin-Stout Police Department.
The training will be on how to respond to people experiencing mental health crises. Benefits of the training include strengthening partnerships with area law enforcement agencies, behavioral health advocates, and medical and behavioral health providers while improving crisis response and the outcomes of police interactions with people living with mental illness.
