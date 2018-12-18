The Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society presented special awards and installed the 2019 Officers and Board Members on Dec. 4 at Dan and Lisa Heike’s residence in Mondovi.
The group’s 50th annual show has also been set for Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Colfax.
On Dec. 4, Pat Mulheron of Durand was presented the 2018 “Barbershopper Of The Year” award. Mulheron was recognized for his leadership and outstanding contribution to the chapter throughout the year.
At the gathering, the 2019 chapter officers were also installed: Pat Mulheron will serve as vice president of marketing and public relations, Dan Heike as music director, Dave McNaughton as vice president of music and performance, Darrell Hoepner as member-at-large, Craig Schultz as secretary, Steve Brantner as treasurer, Randy Lieble, Tom Casey as president, Steve Nelson as vice president of program and Barry Dietsche vice president of chapter development.
The show will be presented on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Colfax High School Gymnasium, 601 University Ave.
The show theme is a 1950s class reunion at an old malt shop, a fun-filled show you won’t want to miss. The show will be produced by the Northern Light Chorus from the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
Featured guests at the show will be Storm Front, Barbershop Harmony Society International Quartet gold medal champions, a hilarious and entertaining quartet.
More details about the show are to come in future weeks.
For more information, visit us at www.dcbarbershop.org, Dunn County Barbershoppers on Facebook or call (715) 495-1070.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.