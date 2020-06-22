Dunn County Barbershoppers announce date of 2021 show

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dunn County Barbershoppers had to cancel its 2020 show as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a ‘the show must go on’ sentiment, the group has announced the date of its 2021 show. The 51st annual Harmony Show is scheduled for April 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Colfax High School.

Entertainment will feature the Northern Lights Chorus, guest quartets, local quartets and more.

Those that purchased tickets for this year’s canceled show will be honored for the 2021 production. The full entertainment lineup will be released at a later date.

For more information call (715) 279-2079, or visit dcbarbershop.org or the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/dunncountybarbershop).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0