Dunn County board rejects proposal for shortened Red Cedar Speedway season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auto racing at the Red Cedar Speedway continues to be on hold.

The Dunn County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted down a resolution that would have allowed a shortened racing season at the Dunn County Recreation Park this year. The measure failed by a 18-11 vote.

The Red Cedar Racing Association had drafted a proposal on opening the race track under certain operational guidelines. The initial proposal was approved by the county facilities committee and executive committee before being brought before the board.

Supervisor Sheila Stori said as much as she would enjoy going to the races, she doesn't believe it could be a safe event even with the racing association putting in safeguards.

"We’ve got out our experts in our area that are telling us how we should handle this pandemic and that right now has to do with having small gatherings of no more than a certain amount of people," Stori said. "This is totally contrary to that, and as leadership in this county I don’t want to be responsible for approving something that could possibly mean a spike in the COVID virus."

There have been a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dunn County. On Wednesday the county health department announced that all of those cases have been released from isolation.