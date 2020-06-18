Dunn County board rejects proposal for shortened Red Cedar Speedway season

Auto racing at the Red Cedar Speedway continues to be on hold.
The Dunn County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted down a resolution that would have allowed a shortened racing season at the Dunn County Recreation Park this year. The measure failed by a 18-11 vote.
The Red Cedar Racing Association had drafted a proposal on opening the race track under certain operational guidelines. The initial proposal was approved by the county facilities committee and executive committee before being brought before the board.
Supervisor Sheila Stori said as much as she would enjoy going to the races, she doesn't believe it could be a safe event even with the racing association putting in safeguards.
"We’ve got out our experts in our area that are telling us how we should handle this pandemic and that right now has to do with having small gatherings of no more than a certain amount of people," Stori said. "This is totally contrary to that, and as leadership in this county I don’t want to be responsible for approving something that could possibly mean a spike in the COVID virus."
There have been a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dunn County. On Wednesday the county health department announced that all of those cases have been released from isolation.
The proposed schedule was to begin racing on Friday with the Randy Buss Memorial Season Opener and the season concluding on September 25-26 with the challenge of champions. In the proposal the racing association would not exceed 50 percent capacity of the grandstand for the first two races. This would have allowed the sale of up to 732 tickets. Proposed was an increase to 75 percent capacity, or 1,098 tickets, for races July 10, 17 and 24. From July 31 through the end of the season the racing association asked to be allowed to sell tickets that would fill the grandstand's capacity. Current guidance from the Dunn County Health Department is to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people in an outdoor setting.
Guidelines the racing association put forth included sanitation initiatives, the use of plexiglass barriers on ticket booths and concessions and the use of temperature scanners for all employees and attendees. The use of online ticket purchasing would be encouraged and social distancing signage would be on site . An amendment to include a checklist to ensure all guidelines were followed, which would have included a list of all attendees for the purpose of contract tracing, was added prior to the board vote.
Fellow race tracks owned by counties in both Douglas and Shawano counties have met agreements and have began races. Chairman Dave Bartlett said he’s been in contact with the Douglas County and it hasn’t seen a spike in cases related to racing in Superior. The guidelines presented by the Red Cedar Racing Association mirror those used at the Douglas County racetrack, he said.
Supervisor Mike Kneer noted the vote was on the current proposal and the racing association could work with the health department to form a new agreement. He said the number of people allowed in the stands is too large for him to support the current proposal.
In a statement on its Facebook page the racing association said it plans to draft another proposal as it works to put together some type of season this year.
"This news is very disappointing, frustrating, sad and unsettling as we put many hours in to come up with a plan to be able to join the many area tracks in offering racing to our teams, fans, sponsors and businesses that support us," the association said. "We are lucky to have great fans, loyal race teams, awesome sponsors and the support businesses give us each year for the past 47 years.
"We plan to 'appeal' and try to work out a different plan to try to race yet this season. We promise to fight to salvage some sort of a season."
Supervisor Larry Bjork said the situation is low risk. People would have the decision to attend races or not and the option for individuals to do things that benefits their quality of life should factor in.
"I think the racing association has given Dunn County page after page of things they’re going to do to see that the races are safe," Bjork said. "I wish we wouldn’t feel that we have to run everybody’s life and we would allow people to do things that enhance their quality of life."
The county board makes many important decisions with money at stake, Supervisor Kelly McCullough said, yet this decision has a greater cost. There is clear guidance from the county health department and going against that recommendation is a problem, he said.
"Normally if we make a big mistake it is taxpayer dollars that are on the line, and that’s not good. It’s bad when we blow those mistakes," McCullough said. "In this case a mistake could be measured in hospitalizations, permanent respiration disability and funerals."
Fair maps referendum approved
The board voted to approve a resolution that adds a fair redistricting referendum to the ballot this fall. Following the census the state legislature is required to redistrict both legislative and congressional districts in the state.
The resolution notes because state and federal legislative redistricting is controlled by the majority part at the time of redistricting, plans have been subject to partisan influence.
As a result of approval, the question of should the state legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for preparing legislative and congressional districts maps will be on the ballot in the November election.
The approved resolution will be sent to the governor, Wisconsin Counties Association, Wisconsin Towns Association, Wisconsin League of Municipalities, members of the state legislature and each county board in the state.
Support for the Hmong community
Following discussion between the U.S. administration and the Laos government, the county board adopted a resolution stating its support of the Hmong community. While the target of the deportation discussion is around those who have not acquired U.S. citizenship and also have a felony conviction, Supervisor James Tripp said, there are extenuating circumstances and many instances of convictions for individuals during early years of acclimation to the country who are now positive members of their communities.
The resolution states the board supports all the members of the Hmong community living in the country, state and county, and urges the reconsideration of any proposal that would result in the indiscriminate deportation of any members of our Hmong community.
"This is a time of real stress and strife in America," Tripp said. "We’re grappling with our attitudes about race, inclusion, fairness and here in Dunn County right now we have an opportunity to make a statement that we support the virtues of fairness, opportunity and inclusion."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!