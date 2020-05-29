Dunn County buildings, facilities to remain closed through end of June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dunn County will keep its buildings and facilities closed to the public through the end of June.

Previously it was announced the closures would continue until June 1.

"Many employees who have been working from home are now beginning to return to county office, " county manager Paul Miller said. "With more people in the buildings and COVID-19 still a threat to public health, we need to protect residents and employees of Dunn County."

The policy many be extended or amended depending on how the public health situation changes prior to the end of June.

Individuals will only be allowed to enter the building by appointment. Those who enter will need to answer health screening questions, have their temperature taken and wear a mask during their appointment.

Those needing to do business at Dunn County buildings should call ahead. Individuals with appointments will be given instructions on safety practices.

For information on Dunn County department contacts visit co.dunn.wi.us/departments.

