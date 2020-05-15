Dunn County buildings to remain closed to the public
Dunn County buildings to remain closed to the public

Dunn County buildings and facilities will remain closed to the general public through the end of May, county administration announced Friday.

"This is a prudent decision given that, despite the end of the Safer at Home order, COVID-19 is still a threat to public health,” County Manager Paul Miller said. “Continued restricted access to county buildings and facilities is deemed necessary to protect residents and employees of Dunn County.”

The policy may be extended or amended on or before June 1.

Members of the public may enter county buildings by appointment only. Anyone needing to do business at Dunn County buildings should call ahead. The buildings will be locked and customers with prearranged appointments will be given instructions on how to enter the building.

For information on Dunn County departments, visit co.dunn.wi.us/departments.

