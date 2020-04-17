Dunn County campgrounds open, not for recreational use

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dunn County campgrounds are open.

Under Gov. Tony Evers Safer at Home Order the six licensed campgrounds in the county are able to stay open as long as they're not used for recreational use, the Dunn County Sheriff's Department and Dunn County Health Department stated in a joint press release Friday.

"We want to make sure that Dunn County residents get outside and get active, while social distancing to keep their germs to themselves," Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said.

There are many reasons campgrounds may be open for business. They may be open for long-term lease or use to enable people to effectively quarantine, care for people or perform travel required by law enforcement or court order. People with recreational vehicles and/or out of state plates should not be assumed as violating state orders.

"I'm hoping my deputies don't have to become the become the 'party police' and people use good judgement by not drawing attention to themselves by having large gatherings," Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said. "The governor's office has left us no choice but to enforce these orders, especially when complaints are received."