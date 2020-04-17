Dunn County campgrounds open, not for recreational use

Dunn County campgrounds are open.
Under Gov. Tony Evers Safer at Home Order the six licensed campgrounds in the county are able to stay open as long as they're not used for recreational use, the Dunn County Sheriff's Department and Dunn County Health Department stated in a joint press release Friday.
"We want to make sure that Dunn County residents get outside and get active, while social distancing to keep their germs to themselves," Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said.
There are many reasons campgrounds may be open for business. They may be open for long-term lease or use to enable people to effectively quarantine, care for people or perform travel required by law enforcement or court order. People with recreational vehicles and/or out of state plates should not be assumed as violating state orders.
"I'm hoping my deputies don't have to become the become the 'party police' and people use good judgement by not drawing attention to themselves by having large gatherings," Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said. "The governor's office has left us no choice but to enforce these orders, especially when complaints are received."
Campgrounds may stay open as long as they comply with the essential business section of the order allowing stores to sell groceries or medicine and follow guidelines allowing certain restaurant and bar operations. Swimming pools, hot tubs and exercise facilities must be closed and guest are prohibited from congregating in lobbies or other common areas.
For more information, see the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's guidance for campgrounds (datcp.wi.gov/Documents/CampgroundsCovid19Guidance.pdf) and essential recreational businesses (datcp.wi.gov/Documents/RecreationEssentialBusinessCovid19.pdf).
