Dunn County will not see many February primaries before the April 2 spring election.
In the city of Menomonie, the spring election promises to be sleepy. Incumbents Jeff Luther of Ward 1, Eric Sutherland of Ward 3, Faith Bullock of Ward 5, Nathan Merrill of Ward 7 and Randy Sommerfeld of Ward 11 are running unopposed.
Hector Cruz of Ward 9 will not run again for his seat on the council; Chad Schlough is running unopposed for that Ward 9 seat. No primary will be held in February in the city.
Menomonie city council members are elected to two-year terms. Council members from even-numbered wards are elected in even years, and members from odd-numbered wards are elected in odd years.
In the Menomonie School District, two board members, Tanya Husby and John Sobota, will not run for their seats again. David Styer is the only incumbent running.
Competition is steep for the three available seats. Five challengers have filed papers: Chris Freeman, Bayard Godsave, Urs Haltinner, Nell Heifner-Johnson and Clint Moses.
Members of the school board are elected in the spring and serve three-year terms.
No Dunn County Board supervisor seats are open for re-election in April, according to county clerk Julie Wathke.
The village of Colfax will not hold a February primary either. Village president Gary Stene and trustee David Wolff are not running for re-election in April.
Incumbent trustee Keith Burcham will run again. Challenger Annie Jenson has filed nomination papers to run, and Scott Gunnufson has filed nomination papers for the village president seat.
In the School District of Colfax, incumbents Todd Kragness and Andrew De Moe will run again in April, both unopposed.
In the village of Boyceville, no February primary will precede the April election, where incumbent Gilbert Krueger will run for the position of village president again. Incumbents Bradley Stevens and Bud Gilbertson will run for re-election; Lukas Montgomery is running for a third trustee seat.
Three village of Boyceville trustees are elected to two-year terms at each spring election.
In the Boyceville Community School District, two incumbents, Tim Sempf and Jeremy Mittlestadt, are running unopposed for the two open school board seats.
The April election will be similarly quiet in the Elk Mound Area School District, where incumbents Loren Hanson and board vice president Kyle Jenson are running unopposed for two open seats.
In statewide offices, a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat is up for grabs — incumbent Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson announced in May 2018 that she would not run for re-election.
Vying for the position are state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn of Oconomowoc, former chief legal counsel to Republican Gov. Scott Walker, and Second District Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer of Racine, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle. Conservatives hold a 4-3 majority on the court after liberal-backed Rebecca Dallet defeated conservative-backed Michael Screnock in 2018.
Incumbent Judge Lisa K. Stark of Eau Claire is running unopposed for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge for District III, which covers Dunn, Eau Claire and Chippewa counties and all of northern Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The unopposed Menomonie candidates were sleepy in the entirety of their last terms. There is nothing new to add this part of the story.
