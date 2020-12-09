Dunn County Circuit Courts announces retirement of Hon. Rod W. Smeltzer

The Dunn County Circuit Courts would like to announce that the Hon. Rod W. Smeltzer is retiring after 24 years of dedicated service. Judge Smeltzer was elected to his first term in August 1997 and will complete his 24th year on the bench on July 31, 2021. Prior to serving as judge, he spent eight years as an assistant prosecutor in the Dunn County District Attorney’s office.
During his tenure, he was influential in establishing a dual diagnosis treatment court, the Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Counsel, and family treatment court in addition to multiple other accomplishments. He was also instrumental in advocating for a third judge in Dunn County. His tireless work on this effort resulted in the addition of a much-needed third judgeship which will begin in August 2021.
He presided over his cases in a fair and caring manner that was impactful to the many individuals who came through his courtroom. Those in the criminal justice system who worked with him over the years greatly appreciate his efforts, kindness, enthusiasm, and commitment to the citizens of Dunn County.
“Judge Smeltzer has often said that in order to be successful at work you need to maintain integrity, be respectful, get results, and have fun,” said, Katie Schalley, Dunn County Clerk of Courts. “He has followed those four steps throughout his career and encouraged others around him to do so as well. His dedication for the public to have access to the courts has not gone unnoticed, as well as his leadership and determination that the judicial system be fair and impartial to everyone. It has been a pleasure working with Judge Smeltzer these past 8 years. Without his passion and selflessness to the court system in Dunn County we would not be where we are today.”
“Judge Smeltzer has been a pillar of our local justice system for decades,” stated Judge James Peterson. “He has worked very hard to continually improve the courts and the product we deliver. We wish him the best as he moves on to the next season of his life. We’ll miss him.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!