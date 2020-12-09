Dunn County Circuit Courts announces retirement of Hon. Rod W. Smeltzer

The Dunn County Circuit Courts would like to announce that the Hon. Rod W. Smeltzer is retiring after 24 years of dedicated service. Judge Smeltzer was elected to his first term in August 1997 and will complete his 24th year on the bench on July 31, 2021. Prior to serving as judge, he spent eight years as an assistant prosecutor in the Dunn County District Attorney’s office.

During his tenure, he was influential in establishing a dual diagnosis treatment court, the Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Counsel, and family treatment court in addition to multiple other accomplishments. He was also instrumental in advocating for a third judge in Dunn County. His tireless work on this effort resulted in the addition of a much-needed third judgeship which will begin in August 2021.

He presided over his cases in a fair and caring manner that was impactful to the many individuals who came through his courtroom. Those in the criminal justice system who worked with him over the years greatly appreciate his efforts, kindness, enthusiasm, and commitment to the citizens of Dunn County.