The Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collcection events experienced record participation and resulted in the safe and responsible disposal of over 58,000 pounds of hazardous waste from 18 businesses, 10 farms and 373 households. That’s the equivalent of two full semi-trailers of hazardous waste.
The 2019 Clean Sweep events had nearly double the participation of the 2018 Clean Sweep events, and many residents experienced lengthy wait times while their vehicles were queued along Highway 29.
The Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division is actively pursuing ways to improve efficiency and throughput at future hazardous waste collections. Dunn County is thankful for the continued support of this program from residents, and the majority of residents surveyed at the events supported the county in hosting additional Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste collection events each year.
Residents also supported the idea of a possible hazardous waste per capita fee of $6.25 per household per year to support the Clean Sweep program. This would allow the county to hold multiple Clean Sweep events each year and eliminate all residential user fees for latex paint, bulbs, ballasts, compressed cylinders and pressurized tanks.
The Solid Waste and Recycling Division is currently looking into how to best implement some of these options for future hazardous waste collections.
