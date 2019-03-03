In the wake of extreme cold and heavy snowfall, Dunn County supervisors will consider a new weather closure policy that will apply to some county buildings and facilities.
The Dunn County Committee on Administration will vote on the new policy at an upcoming meeting, county administrator Paul Miller said Thursday.
Under county’s only weather closure policy, county employees can use an accrued vacation day or a day without pay if they determine it’s unsafe to commute in, Miller said.
Under the new proposal, county leaders could take countywide action up to two days per year.
If weather threatens travel, the Dunn County Public Works Director would consult with the Dunn County Sheriff and City of Menomonie.
If all agree roads are unsafe for travel, the Dunn County manager would make the final decision to close one or more county facilities.
“I think it’s inadequate and unsafe of us not to be more clear,” Miller said. “If we make a determination the roads are unsafe for commuting, we should close facilities and tell employees to stay home.”
Under the new policy, a county manager could institute up to two inclement weather half-days or whole days each year. Those days would be paid absences for full- and part-time county employees.
The new policy would not impact essential employees. On-duty sheriff’s deputies, 911 staff, jail staff, The Neighbors of Dunn County staff, some facilities staff and snowplow operators during snowy conditions would still be required to work, Miller said.
