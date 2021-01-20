Dunn County COVID-19 information website updates, outlines vaccine timeline

The Dunn County Health Department is announcing new updates to the COVID-19 Information website, including information about vaccines. This resource can be reached by using the link: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/covidinfo or by going to the Dunn County website: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/ and clicking on the blue, “Dunn County Wisconsin, COVID-19 Updates & Info” photo in the middle of the webpage.

The Dunn County Health Department is currently preparing for Phase 1B of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout. If you believe your business belongs in this phase, please fill out this form https://dunncountywi.seamlessdocs.com/f/essentialbusiness or click on this link to get to the form. This link can also be found underneath the “Vaccines” tab on the left-hand side of the webpage. From this form, we will be able to determine if your business fits into Phase 1B and be able to schedule your employees for their vaccine appointment when it is available through the Health Department.

Currently included in State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) Phase 1B draft recommendation are:

Non-EMS First Responders

Non-Frontline Health Care Personnel

Education and Childcare Centers

You can read more about this here. https://publicmeetings.wi.gov/download-attachment/7471e972-925-45ff-9608-6155613114f4