Dunn County COVID-19 information website updates, outlines vaccine timeline

The Dunn County Health Department is announcing new updates to the COVID-19 Information website, including information about vaccines. This resource can be reached by using the link: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/covidinfo or by going to the Dunn County website: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/ and clicking on the blue, “Dunn County Wisconsin, COVID-19 Updates & Info” photo in the middle of the webpage.
The Dunn County Health Department is currently preparing for Phase 1B of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout. If you believe your business belongs in this phase, please fill out this form https://dunncountywi.seamlessdocs.com/f/essentialbusiness or click on this link to get to the form. This link can also be found underneath the “Vaccines” tab on the left-hand side of the webpage. From this form, we will be able to determine if your business fits into Phase 1B and be able to schedule your employees for their vaccine appointment when it is available through the Health Department.
Currently included in State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) Phase 1B draft recommendation are:
- Non-EMS First Responders
- Non-Frontline Health Care Personnel
- Education and Childcare Centers
You can read more about this here. https://publicmeetings.wi.gov/download-attachment/7471e972-925-45ff-9608-6155613114f4
The Dunn County Health Department is still preparing a system for individuals who want to be added to the vaccine waiting list. This system will be out shortly and we will update you when it is ready.
The Dunn County Health Department is encouraging those with questions to look at the information on this website. If you still have questions after reviewing the information provided, feel free to call one of the following numbers.
- Great Rivers: 2-1-1
- Eau Claire COVID Call Center: 715-831-7425
- Dunn County Health Department: 715-232-2388.
As always, you can follow the Dunn County data on our COVID-19 portal.