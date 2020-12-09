Dunn County COVID-19 Response Fund grants $20,000 to area nonprofits

The Dunn County COVID-19 Response Fund recently allocated $20,000 from the Community Foundation of Dunn County’s Common Good & Healthy Futures Funds.

This follows a generous $10,000 contribution from Xcel Energy earlier this fall.

The Community Foundation of Dunn County (CFDC) Board of Directors approved grants for this most recent round of funding to the following local nonprofit organizations: Tuesday’s Table, Wednesday’s Table, Thursday’s Table, West CAP, Stepping Stones, The Dunn County Humane Society, The Wisconsin Foster Closet, United Way C-3 Center, The Bridge to Hope and Positive Alternatives.

A total of $91,634 has been granted across 24 nonprofit organizations to help with COVID-19 relief so far this year.

These funds have addressed immediate needs in the community related to VOCID-19, which includes food security, shelter, health, education, victim aid and youth services.

While the Dunn County COVID-19 Response Fund has been the main source of CFDC Covid-19 funding, other sources such as The United Way Disaster Relief Fund and field of interest funds within the CFDC have made significant contributions.