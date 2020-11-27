Dunn County COVID-19 update

As of Wednesday, Dunn County is sitting at 2,651 cases of COVID-19 to-date.

Of those cases, 667 are considered active and 1,972, or 74%, are considered recovered. The county has tested 14,240 residents, and remains at the “critically high” risk level. Staying home and rigorous testing and tracing programs are advised by state officials.

Of the active cases, 13 are currently hospitalized in Dunn County due to complications with COVID-19. Twelve individuals have passed away due to the coronavirus in the county in 2020.

The state of Wisconsin has had 369,442 cases of COVID-19, and 3,178 people have passed away due to the coronavirus in the state to-date. More than 13 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States this year, with approximately 268,731 deaths.