Dunn County COVID-19 update

As of Wednesday, Dunn County is sitting at 2,863 cases of COVID-19 to-date. The county Health Department reports 51 new cases and one new death.

Of those cases, 580 are considered active and 2,270, or 79%, are considered recovered. The county has tested 14,599 residents, and remains at the “critically high” risk level. Staying home and rigorous testing and tracing programs are advised by state officials.

Of the active cases, 18 are currently hospitalized in Dunn County due to complications with COVID-19. Thirteen individuals have passed away due to the coronavirus in the county in 2020.

The state of Wisconsin has had 395,090 cases of COVID-19, and 3,502 people have passed away due to the coronavirus in the state to-date. More than 14 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States this year, with approximately 272,525 deaths.