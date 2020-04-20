Dunn County Dairy Promotion supports local food pantries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee is looking to “Keep It Cool” with local Dunn County food pantries. Many food pantries are lacking storage space for the increased demands on milk, cheese, butter and yogurt. Committee members and Blue Northern Distributing are looking to “fill the fridge” at Stepping Stones Food Pantry in Menomonie and other local pantries by supplying gallons of fresh milk and dairy products weekly.

The Committee is challenging the community to rally together in efforts to provide dairy product donations to local pantries and share surplus product with people who are facing food insecurities. With the support from businesses, like Hartung Electric, and individuals, like the basketball coaches at UW-Stout Athletic Department, the committee will be able to “fill the fridge” with gallons of milk through June. Milk donations are expected to begin the week of April 20. Please monitor the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee Facebook page for updates on future donations to Dunn County communities, including Boyceville, Knapp, Ridgeland, and Sand Creek.