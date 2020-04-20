Dunn County Dairy Promotion supports local food pantries

The Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee is looking to “Keep It Cool” with local Dunn County food pantries. Many food pantries are lacking storage space for the increased demands on milk, cheese, butter and yogurt. Committee members and Blue Northern Distributing are looking to “fill the fridge” at Stepping Stones Food Pantry in Menomonie and other local pantries by supplying gallons of fresh milk and dairy products weekly.
The Committee is challenging the community to rally together in efforts to provide dairy product donations to local pantries and share surplus product with people who are facing food insecurities. With the support from businesses, like Hartung Electric, and individuals, like the basketball coaches at UW-Stout Athletic Department, the committee will be able to “fill the fridge” with gallons of milk through June. Milk donations are expected to begin the week of April 20. Please monitor the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee Facebook page for updates on future donations to Dunn County communities, including Boyceville, Knapp, Ridgeland, and Sand Creek.
Dunn County Dairy Promotion made the difficult decision in March to cancel the annual Dairy Breakfast typically held to celebrate June Dairy Month and local dairy farmers. These donation efforts along with additional pop-up events this summer will highlight the efforts of Dunn County dairy farmers and encourage the community to support local agriculture.
For more information visit https://www.dunncountydairypromotion.com, the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/dunncountydairypromotion) or contact committee member Katie Wantoch via email at katie.wantoch@wisc.edu, or the Extension Dunn County Office at (715) 232-1636.
The Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee strives to promote agriculture and dairy products in Dunn County. The Dunn County Dairy Promotion committee receives Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin support to help highlight our dairy industry in local communities across Dunn County. The committee of dedicated volunteers share positive dairy messages through local dairy promotions, farm tours, and dairy education programs in our local schools. In addition to providing the annual dairy breakfast, the Dairy Promotion Committee also sponsors scholarships each year to area students who live or work on a dairy farm in Dunn County and supports milk, cheese and other dairy product promotions at events and programs, such as UW-Stout Athletics and local school athletic programs.
