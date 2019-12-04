Saturday, Dec. 7
Filmmaker Rob Barros: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Libary, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Screening and conversation regarding Barros’ new documentary of architect John H. Howe. “John H. Howe, Architect: Frank Loyd Wright’s Maser of Perspective” is about the chief draftsman to Frank Lloyd Wright and the Taliesin Fellowship. Howe is the architect who designed the Menomonie Public Library, which is briefly featured, along with a Menomonie home that Howe designed. For more information email info@menomonielibrary.org or call 715-232-2164 ex. 210.
Heritage Bake Sale: 9-10:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th Street in Menomonie. Lefse, rosettes, krumkaka, sandbakkles and other cookies and candies for sale.
Tour of Homes: noon-4 p.m., at First Congregational UCC Church, 420 Wilson Avenue in Menomonie. Enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the holiday by touring decorated homes, shopping gifts at the church and with a traditional holiday tea with live music. Advanced tickets are available at Dick’s Fresh Market, Bookends on Main, La dee dah gift shop and the church office. On the day of the tour tickets can be purchased at the church or any tour house. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 the day of the tour. A map is printed on each ticket.
Girl Scout fundraiser: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Drive in Menomonie. Menomonie Girl Scout Troop 3251 hosts a Make & Take Ornament Workshop fundraiser for its 2021 European trip. Spend time with friends and family with multiple ornament designs
to choose from for $1. Chicken noodle soup or chili will be offered for $3 a bowl. Picture booth available with prints for $10 and $15 for print and digital copy.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Pregnancy and infant loss remembrance service: 7 p.m. at the chapel at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Those in western Wisconsin are invite to attend a Christmastime memorial service for family and friend of those who have experienced a loss due to miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, early infant death or SIDS in the past year. The event is free and registration is not required. For more information, contact Spiritual Care Services at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals at 715-717-6174
Thursday, Dec. 12
Leadership Growth and Development Learning sessions: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the UW-Stout Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Avenue E. in Menomonie. One of five sessions to enhance and strengthen leadership skills and experience. Session named “Motivation 2020” will teach keys to motivating an organization while creating visions and goals for next year. The cost is $200 per attendee and includes lunch. The course is taught by Dr. Marya Wilson an assistant professor in the operations and management department at UW-Stout. For more information or to register visit www.uwstout.edu/ldi.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Joyful Noise Sing-along Concert: 7 p.m. at Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Drive in Menomonie. Join the Joyful Noise choir and sing along with many Christmas favorites. The event is free. Call 715-235-0654 for more information.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30-noon in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
Understanding Opioids: 1 p.m. at Menomonie Public Libary, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Learn how to use opioid medicines more safely and effectively. Each participant gets a drug deactivation and disposal system pouch and a chance to enter into a cash prize drawing. There is no cost to attend the event. The event is co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Health Literacy, the Menomonie Police Department, the Menomonie Public Library and supported by Security Health Plan.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Western Wisconsin Ag Lenders Conference: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Sleep Inn & Suites, 5872 3rd Avenue in Eau Claire. $50 per person for program, lunch and speaker fees.
Friday, Jan. 31
Candlelight Ski: 6-9 p.m. beginning at Red Cedar State Trail Depot, 912 Brickyard Road in Menomonie. Choose from cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or hiking trails. Attendance is free. Limited ski rentals available in advance from Stout Adventures and Simple Sports. Free snowshoes provided by Mayo Clinic available. Call 715-232-1241 or visit redcedarhoffman.org for more information. If there is no snow, a walking event will be held. Hot chocolate and a warm fire included.