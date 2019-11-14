Saturday, Nov. 16
Author B.J. Hollars: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Hollars presents Things that go bump when you write: On monsters, martians, and the search for the truth in the strange. Hollars challenges readers to look beyond their presumptions and acknowledge that just because something is weird doesn’t mean it’s wrong. A little bit X-Files, a little bit Ghostbusters, and a whole lot Sherlock Holmes, Hollars will describe his efforts to get to the bottom of many of our most tangled tales. Books will be available for purchase.
Boogie Woogie Kid: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E. in Menomonie. Piano and song from Youtube sensation Matthew Ball — The Boogie Woogie Kid. Audience will be treated to favorites from New Orleans and the swing era. Admission is $18 or $16 for seniors and students.
The Lumber Baron screening: 6:30 p.m. at Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda Street NE., in Menomonie. Film includes locations in Menomonie and other surrounding communities. Refreshments, including craft beer made especially for the night is available. Doors open at 5:30 for a one-hour social hour prior to the screening. A discussion will follow the movie. A suggested $10 donation is encouraged for the Dunn County Historical Society fundraising event.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Suicide Prevention Training: 3-4:30 p.m. at Pepin County Government Center County Board Room, 740 7th Avenue W. in Durand. In response to the farm crisis, the training is for those that work with farmers. Learn evidence-based process that can help save the life of someone thinking about suicide through QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) process. Training is free. Call 715-672-8941 ext. 160 or email lheit@co.pepin.wi.us to register.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Holiday Decor Seminar: 6 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, 4319 Jeffers Road in Eau Claire. The “Christmas Chic” holiday decor seminar will demonstrate how to inspire family and friend with unique holiday decor. Speaker include Amanda Danke of Down to Earth and Alecia Plaetz of Gray Area Interiors. Admission is $10 and includes a free ticket to the Home and Garden Show. Pre-registration is required and can be done by visiting www.cvhomebuilders.com.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Community Dinner: 1 p.m. at Love Church, 710 Main Street in Menomonie. Meal is free and delivery is also available. Call 715-308-9174 to schedule delivery.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Type 1 Diabetes Connection: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Call Mayo Clinic at 715-233-7560 to register.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Caregiver Coffee Hour: 9:30-11 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
Friday, Dec. 6
Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road, in Menomonie. To register go to redcross.org.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Filmmaker Rob Barros: 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Libary, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Screening and conversation regarding Barros’ new documentary of architect John H. Howe. “John H. Howe, Architect: Frank Loyd Wright’s Maser of Perspective” is about the chief draftsman to Frank Lloyd Wright and the Taliesin Fellowship. Howe is the architect who designed the Menomonie Public Library, which is briefly featured, along with a Menomonie home that Howe designed. For more information email info@menomonielibrary.org or call 715-232-2164 ex. 210.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Pregnancy and infant loss remembrance service: 7 p.m. at the chapel at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Those in western Wisconsin are invite to attend a Christmastime memorial service for family and friend of those who have experienced a loss due to miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, early infant death or SIDS in the past year. The event is free and registration is not required. For more information, contact Spiritual Care Services at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals at 715-717-6174
Thursday, Dec. 12
Leadership Growth and Development Learning sessions: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the UW-Stout Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Avenue E. in Menomonie. One of five sessions to enhance and strengthen leadership skills and experience. Session named “Motivation 2020” will teach keys to motivating an organization while creating visions and goals for next year. The cost is $200 per attendee and includes lunch. The course is taught by Dr. Marya Wilson an assistant professor in the operations and management department at UW-Stout. For more information or to register visit www.uwstout.edu/ldi.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30-noon in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
Understanding Opioids: 1 p.m. at Menomonie Public Libary, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. Learn how to use opioid medicines more safely and effectively. Each participant gets a drug deactivation and disposal system pouch and a chance to enter into a cash prize drawing. There is no cost to attend the event. The event is co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Health Literacy, the Menomonie Police Department, the Menomonie Public Library and supported by Security Health Plan.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Western Wisconsin Ag Lenders Conference: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Sleep Inn & Suites, 5872 3rd Avenue in Eau Claire. $50 per person for program, lunch and speaker fees.
Friday, Jan. 31
Candlelight Ski: 6-9 p.m. beginning at Red Cedar State Trail Depot, 912 Brickyard Road in Menomonie. Choose from cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or hiking trails. Attendance is free. Limited ski rentals available in advance from Stout Adventures and Simple Sports. Free snowshoes provided by Mayo Clinic available. Call 715-232-1241 or visit redcedarhoffman.org for more information. If there is no snow, a walking event will be held. Hot chocolate and a warm fire included.