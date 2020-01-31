Tuesday, Feb. 4
Type 1 Diabetes Connection: 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at (715) 233-7560 to register.
School Board Candidate Forum: 6:30 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street East, in Menomonie. The League of Women Voters—Greater Chippewa Valley invites the public to a voter forum for candidates for the board of the School District of the Menomonie Area. Seven candidates, including the incumbents, are vying for 3-year terms on the board. The forum will include brief opening and closing statements and Q&A with questions from the audience.
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Pavarotti.” A look at the life and work of opera legend, Luciano Pavarotti. Rated PG-13. Admission to the film series is free.
Friday, Feb. 7
Quilt Show ‘Quilts of the Pinery’: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St, Menomonie. An exhibit of quilts made by quilters from Northwest Wisconsin, an area from Menomonie to Bayfield and east to the Michigan border and logged by the the Knapp Stout & Company Co. over a century ago. Learn more: www.dunnhistory.org or call 715-232-8685.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Frost Fair: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Free event for all ages, $5 Chili tasting. Shake off those winter blues with activities for all ages including: winter themed activities, chili cook-off, 1860’s Rules Vintage Base Ball featuring the Menomonie Blue Caps, ‘Quilts of the Pinery” quilt show (Feb. 6-9), quilt raffle, artisan demonstrators, coffee & hot chocolate, live music. Learn more at www.dunnhistory.org or 715-232-8685.
Quilt Show ‘Quilts of the Pinery’: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St, Menomonie. An exhibit of quilts made by quilters from Northwest Wisconsin, an area from Menomonie to Bayfield and east to the Michigan border and logged by the the Knapp Stout & Company Co. over a century ago. Learn more: www.dunnhistory.org or call 715-232-8685.
Author Pilar Gerasimo: 1 p.m. at Bookends on Main, 214 East Main Street in Menomonie. Author Pilar Gerasimo will present her new self-help book “Healthy Deviant” and talk about living a healthy life. There is no cost to attend. For more information call (715) 233-6252.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Quilt Show ‘Quilts of the Pinery’: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St, Menomonie. An exhibit of quilts made by quilters from Northwest Wisconsin, an area from Menomonie to Bayfield and east to the Michigan border and logged by the the Knapp Stout & Company Co. over a century ago. Learn more: www.dunnhistory.org or call 715-232-8685.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Job Fair: 9 a.m.-noon at Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Parkway, in Menomonie. Staffing agencies, direct hire employers and Workforce Resource representatives on site. Held in multipurpose room No. 1402. Hosted by Dunn County Child Support and Workforce Resource, Inc.
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Harriet.” The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Rated PG-13. Admission to the film series is free.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Entrepreneurship does not always mean start-up: 6:30-8 p.m. at Lucette Brewing Company, 910 Hudson Road in Menomonie. Entrepreneurship without a new idea....there are many opportunities to become an entrepreneur that don’t involve a start-up. Join Musky tank and a panel of experts to learn about having your own business without necessarily re-inventing the wheel.
Thursday, Feb. 13
“Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Blatter”: 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Register by Feb. 6.
Tack knowledge series: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Red Tail Arabians, N0693 840th Avenue in Elk Mound. Learn fitting, cleaning and repair with Mel Hester of Hester Saddlery. Cost is $50, which includes cleaning kit, and all three classes (Feb. 13, 20, 29). must be attended. First class includes fitting your halter, bridle, bits and nosebands and checking and cleaning equipment. Sign up at vagaro.com/redtailarabiansllc.
Saturday, Feb. 15
You have free articles remaining.
Free Clinic Gifts of the Heart Benefit: 6 p.m. at UW-Stout Terrace Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Avenue E, Menomonie. Dinner buffet and desserts, silent auction and games, music and live auction. Shuttle from parking lots No. 18 & No. 29. $50 per person. Register online at www.menomoniefreeclinic.org or by mail at Free Clinic, PO Box 624, Menomonie, WI 54751. Contact freeclinic@gmail.com or call (715) 308-3808 for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Joker.” In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: the Joker. Rated R. Admission to the film series is free.
Thursday, Feb. 20
International Mother Language Day Celebration: 6:30-8 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E., in Menomonie. International Mother Language Day has been observed every year since February 2000 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity. Community members representing 10-plus languages will be speaking in their mother tongue, through verse, a story or a poem. Co-sponsored by UW-Stout, the Menomonie Public Library and the Mabel Tainter.
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30-noon, at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E., in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Tack knowledge series: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Red Tail Arabians, N0693 840th Avenue in Elk Mound. Learn fitting, cleaning and repair with Mel Hester of Hester Saddlery. Cost is $50, which includes cleaning kit, and all three classes (Feb. 13, 20, 29). must be attended. Second class includes fitting a saddle for you and your horse, and types of saddles and blanket choices. Sign up at vagaro.com/redtailarabiansllc.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Judy.” Legendary performer Judy Garland, played by Renée Zellweger, arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Rated PG-13. Admission to the film series is free.
Thursday, Feb. 27
“Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Blatter”: 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Register by Feb. 6.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Tack knowledge series: 1-5 p.m. at Red Tail Arabians, N0693 840th Avenue in Elk Mound. Learn fitting, cleaning and repair with Mel Hester of Hester Saddlery. Cost is $50, which includes cleaning kit, and all three classes (Feb. 13, 20, 29) must be attended. Final class includes cleaning and safety checks and to make repairs to equipment. Sign up at vagaro.com/redtailarabiansllc.
Monday, March 2
Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m. at Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Drive, in Menomonie. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or (715) 232-8718 or visit redcrossblood.org and go to Zip Code 54751 and go to MenomonieUMC to make an appointment. Rapid Pass is available and walk-ins are welcome.
Thursday, March 12
“Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Blatter”: 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Register by Feb. 6.
Saturday, March 28
Stepping Stones’ Empty Bowls: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. W. Family-friendly annual fundraiser features a tasty soup lunch, hand-crafted bowls, silent auction, entertainment by local musicians, kid’s activities, bake sale. Tickets are $15 (meal and bowl) in advance and $18 at the door, or $5 (meal only) in advance and $8 at the door. Visit www.steppingstonesdc.org or visit Stepping Stones’ Facebook page for information.