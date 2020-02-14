Saturday, Feb. 15
Free Clinic Gifts of the Heart Benefit: 6 p.m. at UW-Stout Terrace Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Avenue E, Menomonie. Dinner buffet and desserts, silent auction and games, music and live auction. Shuttle from parking lots No. 18 & No. 29. $50 per person. Register online at www.menomoniefreeclinic.org or by mail at Free Clinic, PO Box 624, Menomonie.. Contact freeclinic@gmail.com or call (715) 308-3808 for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Joker.” In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: the Joker. Rated R. Admission to the film series is free.
Thursday, Feb. 20
International Mother Language Day Celebration: 6:30-8 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E., in Menomonie. International Mother Language Day has been observed every year since February 2000 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity. Community members representing 10-plus languages will be speaking in their mother tongue, through verse, a story or a poem. Co-sponsored by UW-Stout, the Menomonie Public Library and the Mabel Tainter.
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30-noon, at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E., in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Tack knowledge series: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Red Tail Arabians, N0693 840th Avenue in Elk Mound. Learn fitting, cleaning and repair with Mel Hester of Hester Saddlery. Cost is $50, which includes cleaning kit, and all three classes (Feb. 13, 20, 29). must be attended. Second class includes fitting a saddle for you and your horse, and types of saddles and blanket choices. Sign up at vagaro.com/redtailarabiansllc.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Judy.” Legendary performer Judy Garland, played by Renée Zellweger, arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Rated PG-13. Admission to the film series is free.
Thursday, Feb. 27
“Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Blatter”: 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Register by Feb. 6.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Tack knowledge series: 1-5 p.m. at Red Tail Arabians, N0693 840th Avenue in Elk Mound. Learn fitting, cleaning and repair with Mel Hester of Hester Saddlery. Cost is $50, which includes cleaning kit, and all three classes (Feb. 13, 20, 29) must be attended. Final class includes cleaning and safety checks and to make repairs to equipment. Sign up at vagaro.com/redtailarabiansllc.
Monday, March 2
Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m. at Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Drive, in Menomonie. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or (715) 232-8718 or visit redcrossblood.org and go to Zip Code 54751 and go to MenomonieUMC to make an appointment. Rapid Pass is available and walk-ins are welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday, March 3
Type 1 Diabetes Connection: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Call Mayo Clinic at (715) 233-7560 to register.
Wednesday, March 4
Caregiver Coffee Hour Support Group: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Community Services Buidling, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call the aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Saturday, March 7
Master Gardeners Seminar: 9 a.m. to noon at Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12 E. in Menomonie. Spring Begins The Dunn County Master Gardeners will hold their annual seminar with Diana Alfuth, Horticulture Outreach Specialist for UW-Extension, presenting “Native Plants in the Landscape” and “Small Space Gardening.” Registration is $8 until Feb. 28 and $10 at the door. Fee includes materials, coffee break, snacks and door prizes.
Thursday, March 12
“Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Blatter”: 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Register by Feb. 6.
Thursday, March 19
Wisconsin ClearWaterrs Trout Unlimited “Clean Water” gala: 5 p.m. at River Prairie Center, 1445 Front Porch Place, in Altoona. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner to begin at 7 p.m. Speaker John Hildebrand will present. Cost is $35. Register at wcwtu.com.
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E., in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group:10:30 a.m. to noon in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Thursday, March 26
New Hope Pine Creek Supper and Bake Sale: 4-7 p.m. at Ridgeland Community Center, 200 Diamond Street S. in Ridgeland. Pancakes, pork sausages, biscuits and gravy, applesauce, maple and regular syrup and beverages. Free will donation. Bake goods, woven rag rugs, bag raffle and church cookbooks available for purchase.
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia: 11 a.m.-noon at Mayo Clinic — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road, in Menomonie. Call 1-800-272-3900 for more information.
Saturday, March 28
Stepping Stones’ Empty Bowls: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. W. Family-friendly annual fundraiser features a tasty soup lunch, hand-crafted bowls, silent auction, entertainment by local musicians, kid’s activities, bake sale. Tickets are $15 (meal and bowl) in advance and $18 at the door, or $5 (meal only) in advance and $8 at the door. Visit www.steppingstonesdc.org or visit Stepping Stones’ Facebook page for information.