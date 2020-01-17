Saturday, Jan. 18
Rock ‘N’ Roll Skating: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at VisionQuest Entertainment Center, N4439 440th Street, Menomonie. Skates will be provided for the event.
Author B.J. Hollars: 2 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, in Menomonie. Hollars will bresent his book “Things that Go Bump When You Write: On Monsters, Martians, and the Search for the Truth in the Strange.”Hollars challenges readers to look beyond their presumptions and acknowledge that just because something is weird doesn’t mean it’s wrong. A little bit X-Files, a little bit Ghostbusters, and a whole lot Sherlock Holmes, Hollars will describe his efforts to get to the bottom of many of our most tangled tales. Attendance is free and books will be available for purchase.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The ninth film from Quentin Tarantino features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. Rated R. Admission to the film series is free.
Friday, Jan. 24
Menomonie Singers Gala: 6-9 p.m. at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E. in Menomonie.
Music and Movement: 10-10:30 a.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road in Menomonie. The Menomonie Singers is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and invites you to a Gala fundraiser at The Mabel Tainter. This dress-up event will feature music by the choir and soloists, a silent auction, a wine raffle, a photo box, and great food. Purchase tickets at Mabel Tainter. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Community Conversations: 1-3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, in Menomonie. Steve Hogseth of Menomonie will be showing the documentary “Pumped Dry.” We are rapidly depleting our ground water around the earth. This documentary shows problems with loss of ground water in India, Kansas, Morocco, Peru, and California.The public is invited to view this film and the discussion about groundwater to follow.
Messy Church:4-6 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 420 Wilson Avenue in Menomonie. Messy Church is a worship service with a kid-friendly theme, including music, crafts, stories and a simple supper. The event is free. For more information, call (715)235-5838 or email mcyf@menomonieucc.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Winter Film Series: 7-8:45 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. Featured film is “Honeyland.” Hatidze lives with her ailing mother in the mountains of Macedonia, making a living cultivating honey using ancient beekeeping traditions. When an unruly family moves in next door, what at first seems like a balm for her solitude becomes a source of tension as they, too, want to practice beekeeping, while disregarding her advice. The most awarded film out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Honeyland is an epic, visually stunning portrait of the delicate balance between nature and humanity that has something sweet for everyone. Admission to the film series is free.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Cultivating Your Farm’s Future: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Hwy. 12/29 E., in Menomonie. A farm succession and estate workshop hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madision Division of Extension and Bremer Bank. Registration is $20 and the cost includes lunch, refreshments, speakers and workshop materials. Followup meetings will be offered in February or March based upon feedback from January workshop participants. For more information or to register, contact Extension Dunn County agriculture educator Katie Wantoch at katie.wantoch@wisc.edu or call 715-2321636.
Artist reception: 5-7 p.m. at Furlong Gallery at UW-Stout. Westcoast-based artist, Jenene Nagy will exhibit her prints and drawings in both spaces of the Furlong Gallery at UW-Stout lfrom Jan. 29-Feb. 22. Refreshments will be served at the reception. Nagy’s work explores her interest in the transformative potential of repetition.
Friday, Jan. 31
Candlelight Ski: 6-9 p.m. beginning at Red Cedar State Trail Depot, 912 Brickyard Road in Menomonie. Choose from cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or hiking trails. Attendance is free. Limited ski rentals available in advance from Stout Adventures and Simple Sports. Free snowshoes provided by Mayo Clinic available. Call 715-232-1241 or visit redcedarhoffman.org for more information. If there is no snow, a walking event will be held. Hot chocolate and a warm fire included.
Music and Movement: This class will be held Jan. 24, 2020, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
Caregiver Coffee Hour Support Group: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Type 1 Diabetes Connection: 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at (715) 233-7560 to register.
Friday, Feb. 7
Quilt Show ‘Quilts of the Pinery’: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St, Menomonie. An exhibit of quilts made by quilters from Northwest Wisconsin, an area from Menomonie to Bayfield and east to the Michigan border and logged by the the Knapp Stout & Company Co. over a century ago. Learn more: www.dunnhistory.org or call 715-232-8685.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Frost Fair:11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rassbach Museum, 1820 Wakanda St., Menomonie. Free event for all ages, $5 Chili tasting. Shake off those winter blues with activities for all ages including: winter themed activities, chili cook-off, 1860’s Rules Vintage Base Ball featuring the Menomonie Blue Caps, ‘Quilts of the Pinery” quilt show (Feb. 6-9), quilt raffle, artisan demonstrators, coffee & hot chocolate, live music. Learn more at www.dunnhistory.org or 715-232-8685.
Author Pilar Gerasimo: 1 p.m. at Bookends on Main, 214 East Main Street in Menomonie. Author Pilar Gerasimo will present her new self-help book "Healthy Deviant" and talk about living a healthy life. There is no cost to attend. For more information call (715) 233-6252.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Entrepreneurship does not always mean start-up: 6:30-8 p.m. at Lucette Brewing Company, 910 Hudson Road in Menomonie. Entrepreneurship without a new idea....there are many opportunities to become an entrepreneur that don't involve a start-up. Join Musky tank and a panel of experts to learn about having your own business without necessarily re-inventing the wheel.
Thursday, Feb. 13
"Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Blatter": 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar, 2321 Stout Road in Menomonie. Register by Feb. 6.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Family Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Relatives Raising Children Support Group: 10:30-noon, at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E., in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at (715) 232-4006 for more information.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Thursday, March 28
Saturday, March 28
Stepping Stones’ Empty Bowls: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. W. Family-friendly annual fundraiser features a tasty soup lunch, hand-crafted bowls, silent auction, entertainment by local musicians, kid’s activities, bake sale. Tickets are $15 (meal and bowl) in advance and $18 at the door, or $5 (meal only) in advance and $8 at the door. Visit www.steppingstonesdc.org or visit Stepping Stones’ Facebook page for information.